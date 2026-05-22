Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, And Heo Sung Tae Cross Paths During Life-Changing Mission 10 Years Ago In 'Fifties Professionals'

“Fifties Professionals” has unveiled a glimpse of the incident from 10 years ago that completely changed the fates of its three main characters!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

The newly released stills ahead of the premiere capture National Intelligence Service black ops agent Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun) confronting North Korean operative Bulgae (Oh Jung Se) aboard a passenger ship during a violent rainstorm.

Notably, the stills are of Bulgae before he lost his memory. Known as North Korea’s ultimate human weapon, viewers are left wondering why he was sent on a mission disguised as a woman. The situation becomes even more unpredictable with the appearance of Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae), the second-in-command of the Hwasan gang.

According to the production team, the scene depicts the moment 10 years ago when the three characters became entangled while attempting to secure evidence proving collusion between a high-ranking North Korean official and Han Kyung Wook (Kim Sang Kyung), the first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service. The incident ultimately changes the course of all three men’s lives forever.

“Fifties Professionals” premieres on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

While you wait, check out a teaser for the drama below:

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