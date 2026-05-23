'My Royal Nemesis' Approaches Double-Digit Ratings As 'Fifties Professionals' Premieres

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” is on the rise!

On May 22, the romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun soared to its highest viewership ratings yet by far. According to Nielsen Korea, “My Royal Nemesis” shot to an average nationwide rating of 9.5 percent, marking an impressive jump of 3.5 percentage points from its previous all-time high of 6.0 percent—and making it the most-watched program of any kind to air on Friday.

Meanwhile, MBC’s new action-comedy “Fifties Professionals,” which airs in the same time slot, premiered to an average nationwide rating of 4.4 percent for its first episode.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “My Royal Nemesis”!

Watch Heo Nam Jun in his drama “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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