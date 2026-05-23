Stray Kids Announces Latin American Music Festival 'STRAYCITY' Featuring NEXZ; To Add More Cities In Future

Get ready for a brand-new music festival led by Stray Kids!

On May 23 KST, JYP Entertainment and Live Nation announced their plans for a new music festival called “STRAYCITY,” at which Stray Kids will serve as the headliner for every show.

So far, three Latin American shows have been announced for “STRAYCITY,” but JYP Entertainment says that it plans to add more host cities in the future.

“STRAYCITY” will kick off in Bogotá on September 9 before heading to Buenos Aires on September 14 and Mexico City on September 25.

NEXZ will be performing at all three shows, which will also feature local artists such as Andrés Obregón, RENEE, Bad Milk, Kei Linch, K4OS, and Cocho.

JYP Entertainment commented, “‘STRAYCITY’ is a music festival that anyone can enjoy, and it aims to become a platform where one can awaken a hidden alter ego and discover a new side of themselves.”

“Through this music festival inspired by their group name, Stray Kids will unleash their unrivaled, explosive energy and share their special musical universe with the audience,” they continued.

Hinting at its plans for future shows, JYP Entertainment added, “‘STRAYCITY’ will continue with additional host cities in the future.”

Check out the lineup for each of the three newly announced “STRAYCITY” shows below!

Are you excited for this unique new music festival?

Source (1)