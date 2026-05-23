Kim Dong Wook To Make Special Appearance In 'We Are All Trying Here'

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” has shared a sneak peek of Kim Dong Wook’s upcoming special appearance!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Spoilers

Previously on “We Are All Trying Here,” Hwang Dong Man succeeded in casting A-list actor No Gang Sik (Sung Dong Il) for his debut film, seemingly marking the start of a flourishing career as a director. However, there was one shadow looming over his promising start: the fact that No Gang Sik is a ticking time bomb that could explode at any moment. No Gang Sik is a toxic veteran actor who has deliberately intimidated any junior actors that he feels might outshine him, and there were even rumors that he recently hit a younger actor.

On the next episode of the drama, Kim Dong Wook will make a special appearance as the younger actor rumored to have been physically assaulted by No Gang Sik. Newly released stills from the upcoming episode capture the two men facing off in a tense confrontation, with neither actor willing to back down.

The “We Are All Trying Here” production team commented, “Thanks to the explosive and passionate performance of actor Kim Dong Wook, who readily agreed to make a special appearance despite his busy schedule, the dramatic quality and suspense [of the scene] were significantly heightened. Please look forward to not only the taut acting teamwork between him and actor Sung Dong Il, who is also making a special appearance, but the satisfying chemistry between them and Koo Kyo Hwan as well.”

To catch Kim Dong Wook’s special appearance, tune in to the next episode of “We Are All Trying Here” on May 23 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Kim Dong Wook in “Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days” on Viki below:

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And check out Sung Dong Il’s film “Pretty Crazy” below:

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