Shin Hae Sun And Gong Myoung Make An Adorable Office Couple In 'Filing For Love'

Shin Hae Sun is determined to tackle work and romance at the same time on “Filing for Love”!

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. He winds up becoming increasingly entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Filing for Love,” Joo In Ah finally acknowledged her feelings for Noh Ki Jun after turning down her ex-boyfriend Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook), who had been trying to win her back. Just as she was regretting how she must have hurt Noh Ki Jun, he dramatically appeared before her, having rushed all the way to Jeju Island to find her. The episode ended with Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun sharing an emotional kiss that confirmed how they felt about one another.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Joo In Ah comes up with a plan to go on a date with Noh Ki Jun as part of her work. Newly released stills from the episode capture the couple in scuba diving gear, piquing curiosity as to what Joo In Ah has planned for them.

Another photo shows the couple getting adorably close and comfortable even while focusing intently on their work.

The “Filing for Love” production team teased, “Episode 9, which airs today (May 23), will entertainingly depict the changed relationship between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun, whose bond has grown even stronger after confirming their feelings for one another.”

They went on to add, “From their butterflies-inducing romance to their audit of the suspicious scuba diving club, please look forward to seeing the ace duo flawlessly conquer both work and love at the same time.”

The next episode of “Filing for Love” will air on May 23 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

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