Heo Nam Jun Gets Worried About A Drunk Lim Ji Yeon In 'My Royal Nemesis'

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” has shared a new glimpse of Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun’s trip to Jeju Island!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “My Royal Nemesis,” Cha Se Gye launched a full-fledged campaign to win Shin Seo Ri’s heart. The episode ended on a shocking note—literally—when Shin Seo Ri grabbed an unconscious Cha Se Gye’s hand right when a defibrillator was about to be used on him, leading to them sharing an electric shock.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Cha Se Gye watches Shin Seo Ri shoot the very first commercial of her career on Jeju Island.

At the celebratory dinner afterwards, a beaming Shin Seo Ri excitedly enjoys herself after having a few too many drinks. Meanwhile, a concerned Cha Se Gye is unable to take his eyes off her, and he looks somewhat displeased as he watches her intently. Even amidst the chaos of the celebration, Cha Se Gye’s attention is fully focused on the intoxicated Shin Seo Ri.

To find out what happens during Shin Seo Ri and Cha Se Gye’s trip to Jeju, catch the next episode of “My Royal Nemesis” on May 23 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below:

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