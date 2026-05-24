'My Royal Nemesis' Ratings Soar Into Double Digits + 'Filing For Love' Hits New Saturday High

Viewership ratings for SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” have broken into the double digits!

On May 23, the hit romantic comedy wrapped up the first half of its run on its highest viewership ratings to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of “My Royal Nemesis” soared to an average nationwide rating of 10.3 percent, marking a new all-time high for the show.

MBC’s new drama “Fifties Professionals,” which airs in the same time slot, earned an average nationwide rating of 3.6 percent for its second episode.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Filing for Love” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet for a Saturday, when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Sundays. The latest episode of the drama took first place in its time slot across all channels, even including public broadcast networks, with an average nationwide rating of 5.9 percent.

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here,” which has just one episode left to go, dipped slightly to an average nationwide rating of 4.1 percent ahead of its series finale.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” scored an average nationwide rating of 12.3 percent, making it the most-watched program of any kind to air on Saturday.

Check out the first two episodes of “Fifties Professionals” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Filing for Love” below!

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