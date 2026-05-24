BIGHIT MUSIC Makes Statement On Unlawful Use Of TXT's Yeonjun's 'GGUM'

BIGHIT MUSIC has issued an official statement regarding the recent unauthorized use of TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo song “GGUM.”

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello,

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.



We have confirmed that the audio track for Yeonjun’s song “GGUM” was unlawfully used and illegally uploaded to domestic and international DSPs (digital streaming platforms).



To protect the rights of our artists, we are taking measures such as requesting the removal of the unauthorized audio from affected streaming platforms to prevent further distribution. Given the seriousness of the matter, we are also reviewing additional legal actions. We will continue to take all necessary steps against any acts that infringe upon the rights of our artists.



We place the highest priority on protecting our artists’ rights, and we will continue to do our utmost to safeguard their intellectual property and copyrights through thorough monitoring.



Reports from fans are of great help in actions we may take to protect our artists’ rights.

If you encounter any case of infringement on the rights of our artists, please report them through the “HYBE Artist Rights Infringement Report Website (protect.hybecorp.com).”



We sincerely thank you for your love and support for TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Yeonjun.



Thank you.

BIGHIT MUSIC

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