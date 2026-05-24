'We Are All Trying Here' Stars Share What The Drama Means To Them Ahead Of Tonight's Finale

The stars of JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” have shared their final thoughts ahead of tonight’s series finale!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

With just one episode left in the drama’s run, the starring cast took a moment to look back on “We Are All Trying Here” and what it meant to them.

Recalling how he felt seeing viewers’ reactions to the drama, Koo Kyo Hwan commented, “While reading reviews by viewers whose faces I’ve never seen, I’m suddenly struck by the feeling that ‘I exist there, too.’” For his final farewell to the show’s viewers, he said goodbye by repeating, “All for one, one for all.”

Reflecting on her experience filming “We Are All Trying Here,” Go Youn Jung remarked, “Because I was filming with more experienced actors, there was so much for me to learn, and because there was so many great lines in the dialogue, I think I filmed the drama with a happy heart.”

“I’d like to sincerely thank everyone who tuned in,” continued the actress, before addressing her character directly to say a final goodbye. “Eun Ah, you worked so, so hard. As much as you have suffered, there will only be good things in your future. I hope there will only be peace and serenity in your life.”

Summing the drama up in one word, Oh Jung Se described “We Are All Trying Here” as “precious.” “I was excited to have been able to be a part of such a precious drama, I was happy while filming this precious drama, and I’m truly sad to be saying goodbye to this precious drama,” said the actor. “Because I was able to work with such precious people, I think I was able to make this a year full of meaning.”

Meanwhile, Kang Mal Geum became emotional at having to say goodbye to the drama, commenting, “I’m tearing up at the thought that ‘We Are All Trying Here’ is ending. I was truly grateful for your deep interest and love. I was happy throughout the time I spent living in the world of the drama, as well as the time I spent watching the drama together with all of you as a viewer.”

She continued, “I must now leave my sorrow behind and go write my own story, a story that shines bright. Since I’m someone who made it through ‘We Are All Trying Here.’ I must open a thousand doors and keep moving forward!”

Expressing his regret that the drama was concluding, Park Hae Joon shared, “I feel sad that it’s the end.” He went on to address the show’s viewers directly, saying, “Thank you for cherishing ‘We Are All Trying Here.’”

Finally, Han Sun Hwa shared, “I, too, feel sad that it’s already the end. When I first received the script, I really enjoyed reading it, but watching it on screen made it even more fun and more moving, so for a while, I think I enjoyed ‘We Are All Trying Here’ as a fan, just like all of you.”

“Thanks to the support you gave Jang Mi Ran and the joy you shared, I felt grateful once more for having been able to play Jang Mi Ran, and I also felt rewarded as an actor,” she continued. “Thank you so much for watching and joining us up until now.”

The final episode of “We Are All Trying Here” will air on May 24 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out Oh Jung Se’s new drama “Fifties Professionals” on Viki below:

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And watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” below!

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