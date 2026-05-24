Shin Hae Sun And Gong Myoung Face The Fallout Of Her Scandal In 'Filing For Love'

Shin Hae Sun will face a serious crisis on the next episode of “Filing for Love.”

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. He winds up becoming increasingly entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Filing for Love,” Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook) sought out Joo In Ah to tell her he was getting divorced and confess that he couldn’t get over his feelings for her. However, Joo In Ah was unshaken by his regret-soaked confession, choosing Noh Ki Jun instead.

At the very end of the episode, Park Ah Jeong (Hong Hwa Yeon)’s twisted jealousy drove her to send a mass email to all of the company’s employees exposing Joo In Ah’s “inappropriate relationship” with a married superior.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun face the fallout of her scandal, which has shaken up the entire company. After being summoned to an executive meeting, Joo In Ah maintains her composure even under immense pressure, confronting the situation head-on with an unwavering gaze.

Meanwhile, Noh Ki Jun steps up to protect Joo In Ah amidst this career-threatening crisis.

The “Filing for Love” production team teased, “Due to the anonymous email reporting Joo In Ah, the Haemu Group succession battle will heat up in earnest.”

They added, “Please keep an eye on Noh Ki Jun, who makes moves to protect Joo In Ah, along with the changes that arise due to the unexpected choices made by people including Jeon Jae Yeol.”

To find out what lies in store for Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun, tune in to the next episode of “Filing for Love” on May 24 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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