BIGBANG's Taeyang Triples His 1st-Week Sales Record With 'QUINTESSENCE'

BIGBANG’s Taeyang is soaring to new heights with his latest album!

Last week, Taeyang made his long-awaited solo comeback with his new album “QUINTESSENCE” and its title track “LIVE FAST DIE SLOW” on May 18. By the end of the day, the album had already sold over 26,000 copies, smashing Taeyang’s previous first-week sales record of 16,427 set by his 2023 EP “Down to Earth” on just its first day of sales alone.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “QUINTESSENCE” sold a total of 56,985 copies in the first week of its release (May 18 to 24), more than tripling Taeyang’s previous record.

Congratulations to Taeyang on his successful comeback!

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