BTS's 'Heartbeat' MV Soars Past 100 Million Views

BTS’s “Heartbeat” is their latest music video to hit the 100 million mark!

On May 25 at approximately 8:06 a.m. KST, BTS’s music video for their 2019 song “Heartbeat” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

BTS first released “Heartbeat” as part of the soundtrack for their interactive game BTS WORLD on June 28, 2019 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the music video around six years, 10 months, and 26 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to BTS!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Heartbeat” below:

You can also watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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