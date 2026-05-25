'We Are All Trying Here' Ends On Highest Ratings Of Its Run + 'Filing For Love' Heads Into Final Week At No. 1

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” has ended on a high note!

On May 24, “We Are All Trying Here” achieved the highest viewership ratings of its entire run for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 5.3 percent, marking a new all-time high for the show.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Filing for Love” took first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks, ahead of the final week of its run. The latest episode of the rom-com earned an average nationwide rating of 8.1 percent, making it the most-watched program of any kind to air on cable on Sunday.

“Filing for Love” was also the most-watched show in its time slot (including public broadcast networks) among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” continued its reign as the most-watched program of Sunday overall with an average nationwide rating of 13.2 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Filing for Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

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