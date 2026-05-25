Seo In Guk Transforms Into A Stoic Boss In New Drama “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has unveiled new stills of Seo In Guk in character!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Kang Si Woo is a character who values principles and efficiency above everything else. Known as the “3 NOs Man,” he never smiles (NO Smile), avoids people (NO People), and rarely apologizes (NO Sorry). At the company, he is seen as someone difficult to approach.

In the newly released stills, Kang Si Woo stands out in a neat suit with a composed demeanor. His emotionless focus on work shows a strict, by-the-book boss.

In another still, Kang Si Woo’s calm and careful personality is evident as he reviews work materials.

He also maintains clear emotional distance even when he is with employees, creating a cold atmosphere.

It remains to be seen what kind of emotional changes Kang Si Woo, who is more used to work than to people, will experience when he meets Cha Ji Yoon.

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST, taking over the time slot currently occupied by “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.”

In the meantime, watch Seo In Guk in “Doom at Your Service” on Viki below:

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