Park Hae Soo And Lee Hee Joon Reunite After 30 Years In “The Scarecrow”

“The Scarecrow” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo) learned through Park Dae Ho (Ryu Hae Jun) that Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon) and other detectives had concealed the body of Yoon Hye Jin (Lee Ah Rin). While pursuing the whereabouts of the body, Kang Tae Joo ended up being buried alive by Cha Si Young at the end of the previous episode. In addition, despite Seo Ji Won (Kwak Sun Young)’s best efforts, Im Seok Man (Baek Seung Hwan) was sentenced to life imprisonment at the final trial of the 7th case. In the end, the truth was revealed by Lee Yong Woo (Jung Moon Sung), the real culprit behind the serial murder cases who got caught after 30 years.

The released stills hint at new developments in the story. The first image depicts a reunion between Kang Tae Joo and Cha Si Young in the present day. Cha Si Young is seen wearing a golden badge indicating that he is a member of the National Assembly. He appears highly alert upon hearing that the real serial murder culprit has been caught. Attention is focused on who will emerge as the winner in this 30-year-long battle over the truth.

Another set of photos draws attention with the appearance of a familiar face, Cha Young Beom (Song Geon Hee). Cha Young Beom is an intern reporter investigating the serial murder case, which has resurfaced following the confession of the real culprit. Expectations are high for Song Geon Hee’s dual role, from Lee Ki Beom, who died 30 years ago from the aftereffects of torture after being framed, to a young reporter chasing the truth.

The production team stated, “From Episode 11 onward, the present day of 2019 will serve as the backdrop, and the hidden truths of the incidents from 30 years ago will resurface again.” They added, “The changes in relationships between characters who meet again after a long time will also be an important point to watch.”

The next episode of “The Scarecrow” will air on May 25 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up with the drama on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)