5 Song Wei Long C-Dramas That Showcase His Charm and Versatility

Song Wei Long has been steadily notching up the popularity quotient among fans worldwide. His charismatic screen presence, brooding good looks, and the ease with which he showcases the intensity of his characters have made him one of the most sought-after stars.

From a young man grappling with emotional scars of a turbulent family life and a surgeon dealing with heartbreak to a general seeking to avenge his family, the actor has showcased a diverse range from coming-of-age modern dramas to period pieces.

Here are five Song Wei Long dramas to watch, rewatch, and binge on this summer.

What makes a family? Is it biology and blood ties, or is it the unconditional love and compassion from strangers who eventually become family?

“Go Ahead,” a slice of life and coming-of-age drama, tells the story of three unrelated friends-turned-siblings: Ling Xiao (Song Wei Long), He Zi Qiu (Zhang Xin Cheng), and Li Jian Jian (Tang Song Yun). Brought up by two devoted and kind-hearted fathers, the three navigate the wonder years of childhood to teen angst and finally the complexities of adulthood.

Ling Xiao has had a difficult childhood. His mother blamed him for a family tragedy, and being witness to the volatile relationship between his parents as well as their divorce forces Ling Xiao to grow up fast. The most matured and reliable of the trio, he nurses deep emotional wounds but keeps to himself. When he is compelled to go back to his mother, it deeply impacts Jian Jian, who is heartbroken. Years later, when Ling Xiao returns as a successful dentist, the childhood relationship of the past takes a more complicated turn.

Song Wei Long does a good job expressing the anguish of his character, who is grappling with loneliness and abandonment issues and is emotionally manipulated, through his eyes. A warm and heartfelt narrative, “Go Ahead” brings in the laughs as well as tears and serves as a reminder that love, trust, and understanding are what makes a family.

Start watching “Go Ahead”:

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Song Wei Long could be the screen’s favorite man in scrubs. In “Shine on Me,” he plays Lin Yu Sen, a bright neurosurgeon who is destined for bigger things, until an accident forces him to quit medicine. He starts working for his family business and takes a transfer to the company’s branch in a fast developing town.

There he meets Nie Xi Guang (Zhao Jin Mai). Though a wealthy girl, she is determined to make it on her own. An intern in the finance department, she and Yu Sen start off on the wrong foot. Yu Sen begrudges her for an incident that changed his life and transfers Xi Guang to his department.

But as the two begin working closely, friendship gradually blossoms into love. While Yu Sen supports and encourages Xi Guang to take the initiative and lead a complex assignment, her optimism and faith in him inspire him return to medicine once again. The two respect and help each other grow both personally and professionally.

Song Wei Long’s Yu Sen is a green flag. A man who unconditionally supports the woman he loves, he cheers and celebrates her wins. He has no qualms in being in the background as she surges ahead in her career. And the chemistry between the two characters adds a spark to this feel-good love story.

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From playing the gentle and composed doctor, Song Wei Long showcases the ferocity of a warlord in the period drama “Everlasting Longing.” He plays Xuan Lie, the wolf lord, who has a towering presence and a self assurance which humbles his adversaries.

An invincible general known for his fighting skills, he investigates his parent’s murder. He meets Jun Qi Luo (Angelababy), a mysterious woman who leads a double life. She roams around in the guise of Jun Fei Fan, the illegitimate son of a merchant family.

Xuan Lie is in search of Fei Fan, since the arrow which killed his parents is the one designed by the Fan family. However, when he finds out that Fei Fan is actually a woman, he is impressed. He admires her fighting skills and her knowledge of weapons. Their relationship, initially built on mistrust, evolves into something deeper.

Song Wei Long as the shrewd yet progressive general Xuan Lie is admirable. A liberal man who feels strongly for people, he is unbiased in his ways. Plus the costumes in the drama are stunning and the stunts are impressive.

Start watching “Everlasting Longing”:

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In “Youthful Glory,” Song Wei Long plays Prince Jiang Xu of Dingbei. After guarding the borders for years, Jiang Xu returns to investigate financial embezzlement in the Dingbei army. But it seems it’s not just a one off case, but one that has deep connections involving both military and political officials.

In order to delve deeper and investigate the matter, he gets into an arranged marriage with Ming Tan (Bao Shang En), the daughter of an influential general. He wants to protect the Mings from political exploitation, but his investigations lead to severe repercussions for the family he marries into.

This creates a rift between him and his wife, and it is up to Jiang Xu to clear the Ming family name, who have been made scapegoats. He also has to win back his wife, whom he has fallen deeply in love with.

An entertaining and pacy narrative, the playful contrast between the practical male lead and an assertive female lead is refreshing. Song Wei Long delivers a compelling performance, and the chemistry with his co-star is on point.

Start watching “Youthful Glory”:

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Song Wei Long steps into completely new territory with this dystopian sci-fi thriller. Set in 2035, the series revolves around a world where humanoid robots coexist with humans, until a chilling string of android murders begins to shake society. Investigators Cheng Nuo (Song Wei Long) and An Qiu (Vicky Chen) are dispatched to solve a series of android murders. Cheng Nuo’s composed exterior and sharp instincts combined with An Qui’s empathy make them a formidable team as they delve into the matter.

Cheng Nuo is one of the most intriguing characters in the series, allowing Song Wei Long to step away from his usual romantic hero image and showcase a darker, more restrained performance. The drama stands out for its ambitious storytelling and cinematic aesthetic. Instead of relying purely on sci-fi spectacle, “The Bionic Life” blends mystery, noir, and emotional conflict to ask unsettling questions about what truly separates humans from artificial beings.

Start watching “The Bionic Life”:

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.