'We Are All Trying Here' Shares Heartfelt Message About Finding Value In Simply Existing In Special Ending Poster

As JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” has come to an end, the drama has unveiled a special new film poster!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

On May 25, the drama’s production team released a special film poster capturing the emotions and message of the series.

The newly unveiled poster portrays the lives of characters who each battled feelings of worthlessness, presenting their stories like scenes from a film reel. Even amid the emptiness of life, the traces of people declaring “I exist” leave behind a quiet yet powerful resonance, once again highlighting the drama’s central message.

Through its emotional storytelling and striking cinematography, the series depicted people searching for comfort and stability despite living with depression and anxiety.

The drama especially resonated with viewers through its honest portrayal of emotions many people carry but rarely speak about—such as anxiety, jealousy, and shame that persist even after achieving success.

“We Are All Trying Here” questioned a society where people constantly feel pressured to prove their worth. The series delivered the heartfelt message that people do not need extraordinary achievements to have value—their existence alone is enough.

It also offered warmth and comfort by suggesting that lives which may feel tragic up close can eventually become something people are able to laugh about.

Above all, the drama emphasized the power of solidarity through the shared realization that “I’m not the only one struggling.” By showing how people find strength in embracing each other’s loneliness and imperfections, the series left viewers with a deep and lasting impression.

Watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” below!

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