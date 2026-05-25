Rosé's 'APT.' With Bruno Mars Becomes 5th Fastest MV Ever To Reach 2.5 Billion Views

“APT.” continues to break records!

The music video for “APT.” by Rosé and Bruno Mars surpassed 2.5 billion views on May 25 at approximately 11 p.m. KST. This is about one year, seven months, and seven days since its release on October 18, 2024 at 1 p.m. KST.

“APT.” is the fastest music video by an Asian act and the fifth fastest music video overall, following the music videos for Louis Fonsi’s “Despacito,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” and Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.”

Congratulations to Rosé and Bruno Mars!

Watch the “APT.” music video again below: