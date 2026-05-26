Watch: Lee Dong Wook And Kim Hye Joon Unite Against New Threats In “A Shop For Killers 2” Teasers

“A Shop for Killers” Season 2 has unveiled its first poster and teaser!

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

The newly released poster hints at a larger scale for the upcoming season. Inside a wide-open warehouse, weapons—including firearms and daggers—fill the space, offering a glimpse into the new world of Ji An and Jun Man’s shopping mall “Murthehelp.” The tagline, “Once again, the doors of the shopping mall open,” heightens the tension.

The true nature of “Murthehelp,” which remained shrouded in mystery in Season 1, is expected to be fully revealed this season. The image of Jin Man and Ji An standing together in front of the armory also builds anticipation for the partnership they will form this season.

The newly released teaser ramps up the intensity with even more explosive action while introducing powerful new enemies. Jin Man’s line, “This is my world, Jeong Ji An,” hints at Ji An’s transformation as she fully steps into the dangerous world of killers.

The teaser also highlights the long-running rivalry between Jin Man and Bale (Jo Han Sun) and previews the arrival of mercenaries from Babylon’s East Asia branch, setting up an even fiercer conflict. While Season 1 focused on Ji An’s struggle to survive, Season 2 will focus on a counterattack to protect their world.

Watch the full teaser below!

“A Shop for Killers 2” is scheduled to premiere in July. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”:

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And check out Kim Hye Joon in “Sinkhole”:

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