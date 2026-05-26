So Ji Sub Transforms Into A Father Who Secretly Hides His Agent Identity In New Drama “Agent Kim Reactivated”

SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled new stills of So Ji Sub in character!

“Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama about Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), the most ordinary dad in the world who becomes the most dangerous man in the world to save his one and only beloved daughter.

The first still highlights the hidden powerhouse appeal of Manager Kim, who avoids confrontation with troublemakers on his way home from work, even when provoked, and acts timidly when threatened.

This is a desperate attempt to hide his identity as the No. 1 target on a top-level most-wanted blacklist. He works as an ordinary employee at a midsize savings bank, but he is actually Code Name 66, a North-South Korean operative.

So Ji Sub described his character, saying, “He is a doting father who cherishes his daughter very much and a mysterious figure surrounded by secrets. On the surface, he looks like an ordinary, approachable father, but underneath he is a dual-sided character who hides secrets and a past that no one can easily access. I hope viewers will follow Manager Kim’s story as it gradually unfolds.”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” will premiere on June 26.

While waiting, watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)