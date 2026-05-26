Park Ji Hyun Transforms Into A Burned-Out Office Worker In New Drama “See You At Work Tomorrow!”

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has unveiled new stills of Park Ji Hyun in character!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Park Ji Hyun plays Cha Ji Yoon, a senior employee in the home appliances division at Saeum Electronics. Cha Ji Yoon is worn down by the repetitive nature of office life, but she is a seasoned employee known for strong job performance. At work, she presents a polished “high performer” image, but after work she becomes completely drained, reflecting the reality of an office worker.

The stills show Cha Ji Yoon’s contrasting daily life. In one image, she wears her employee ID around her neck and focuses on work, showing a professional atmosphere.

In more stills, she is at home in a relaxed outfit, with her hair tied in a casual mini ponytail and wearing black-rimmed glasses, enjoying fried chicken and beer, revealing a more relaxed charm. Her quiet moments after work highlight experiences that many office workers can relate to.

Park Ji Hyun is expected to bring Cha Ji Yoon to life with a natural, everyday acting style and subtle expression, creating a grounded character.

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST, taking over the time slot currently occupied by “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.”

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki:

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