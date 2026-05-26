Shin Ha Kyun Makes Special Appearance As CEO Behind Kang Dong Won’s Co-Ed Group In 'Wild Sing'

Upcoming film “Wild Sing” has shared a sneak peek of Shin Ha Kyun’s upcoming special appearance!

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

Shin Ha Kyun plays CEO Park, the head of Yonggu Records, who discovers TRIANGLE and turns them into stars. CEO Park has con artist tendencies as he discovers B-boy Hyun Woo (Kang Dong Won) at a playground audition and approaches rapper Sang Gu (Um Tae Goo), promising to form a real hip-hop group for him. However, with sharp instincts, he quickly pushes TRIANGLE to the top of the music industry.

However, after a scandal breaks out, he disappears. He then reappears 20 years later in front of the members, adding unpredictable tension and humor to the story. Shin Ha Kyun is expected to lift the film’s energy with his signature grounded comedic performance.

Through this film, Shin Ha Kyun reunites with Oh Jung Se after “Extreme Job.” Oh Jung Se spoke about reuniting with him on set, saying, “He is always flexible and a dependable actor I want to rely on.”

Director Son Jae Gon also expressed his affection, saying, “At the first meeting, when I tried to exchange contact information, I realized we had already saved each other’s numbers 15 years ago. It was so enjoyable that it made me wonder why we hadn’t worked together sooner. He is an actor I want to continue working with in the future.”

“Wild Sing” is set to premiere in theaters nationwide on June 3.

In the meantime, watch Shin Ha Kyun in his currently airing drama “Fifties Professionals” on Viki:

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