Mun Ka Young In Talks To Lead New Female-Centered Film

Mun Ka Young may star in a new film!

On May 26, a media outlet reported that the actress has been offered a lead role in the new film “Two Piece” (literal title).

In response to the report, a representative from her agency PEAK J Entertainment commented, “Mun Ka Young has received an offer for the film ‘Two Piece’ and is currently reviewing it.”

“Two Piece” is a female-centered film driven by a dual-lead narrative, telling the story of two women whose intertwined lives spiral toward catastrophe. The film is directed by Min Yong Geun of “Re-encounter” and “Soulmate.”

Notably, “Two Piece” has been selected as a recipient of the Korean Film Council’s production support program this year. With funding of 1.6 billion won (approximately $1.06 million) secured, there is strong confidence in the project’s artistic value from the planning and screenplay stages onward.

Mun Ka Young began her career as a child actor in 2006 with the film “Bloody Reunion.” Her international breakthrough came in 2020 with the hit drama “True Beauty.” Since then, she has continued to strengthen her reputation with consistent performances in dramas including “The Interest of Love,” “My Dearest Nemesis,” and “Law and The City,” as well as the recent film “Once We Were Us.”

She is currently filming her upcoming drama “Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid” (literal translation).

Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Mun Ka Young in “Once We Were Us”:

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