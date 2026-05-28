3 Times Gong Myoung Supported Shin Hae Sun In Episodes 9-10 Of 'Filing For Love'

There’s not much time left for this K-drama, but it looks like things are going toward a total trainwreck. Surprisingly, what started as a funny, light, and spicy romantic comedy, at this point, is turning into a messy office soap opera. However, not everything is lost. The engaging chemistry between the lead couple is keeping this boat afloat, and hopefully, they’ll be strong enough to get this ship going. Through every up and down, here are all the times Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung) supported Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun) in the latest episodes of “Filing for Love.”

Warning: spoilers from episodes 9-10 ahead.

1. Solving a new case together

These episodes start off with some sweet moments between Ki Jun and In Ah. Once they confirm their mutual feelings, it’s pretty easy for them to become all lovey-dovey with each other, which could turn into a problem when it comes to being as low-key as possible about their romance, at least at work. However, it doesn’t take long for In Ah to lock in and become the focused professional she is—so much so that she even forgets her first date ever with Ki Jun.

Nonetheless, this couple seems to be a match made in heaven. No one could understand her sense of responsibility better than Ki Jun. In that sense, In Ah is very lucky because Ki Jun willingly joins her to solve a new case of work harassment that, coincidentally, ends with the victim taking Ki Jun’s overseas assignment. So, for now, it is confirmed that Ki Jun is going nowhere far from In Ah’s side.

But it seems that the writers are determined to never let them catch their breath. In Ah and Ki Jun can’t even enjoy a romantic dinner without Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook) barging into In Ah’s apartment, briefly stirring the waters between them. The only thing saving this mess is Ki Jun’s emotional maturity and In Ah’s decisive attitude, which does not give any room for misunderstandings, ending up in a steamy night. Sadly, this is only the calm before the storm.

2. Being targeted by Park Ah Jeong

When it comes to secondary characters, Park Ah Jeong (Hong Hwa Yeon) is very hard to understand. It seems that watching In Ah enjoying her romance with Ki Jun and realizing that Jae Yeol is willing to give up everything for her is too much for Ah Jeong to bear. And whether she is too complex to be relatable or too two-dimensional to empathize with, this lady ignites more than just mixed feelings when she decides to take revenge on In Ah by exposing the evidence about her alleged affair.

This not only creates chaos within the company but in the progression of the drama as well. She didn’t have any character development throughout the show, and now, she is turning into a petty villainess. She knows she doesn’t have any chance with Jae Yeol. He’s been clear about his feelings, but the delusions she has about him seem to be stronger than logic, and not even Ki Jun’s pleas to deny the rumors persuade her to back down. But naturally, she gets fired when Jae Yeol discovers the truth.

In the end, Ah Jeong seems to gain nothing out of it. With Jae Yeol defending In Ah by admitting their past relationship, and Ki Jun supporting her through it all, In Ah isn’t afraid to point that out. What goes around comes around in these types of stories, and the fact that In Ah can still stand tall despite the struggles she’s been facing, while Ah Jeong sinks into regret and debt, speaks volumes about how karma could eventually work itself out.

3. Getting entangled in office politics

For the most part, these episodes focus on a lot of frustrating, tense, and a bit unnecessary moments of office politics. Between Jeon Seong Yeol (Kang Sang Jun) trying to take advantage of the ruckus to force In Ah into taking his side, even threatening her to harm her team, and Jae Yeol’s wife stirring things up even more to push her own agenda, all the good things happening in between get diluted as if they never happened.

Even when Ki Jun tries to take the fall to protect In Ah, and she steps up to protect him as well, always making sure that they are hanging in there and being as supportive as possible, all that moves to the background. Ultimately, it looks like Jae Yeol’s family is more than willing to make their problems everyone’s problems. But, how will that play out for the future of In Ah and Ki Jun? Let’s find out in the upcoming and last episodes of “Filing for Love”!

Keep up with the latest episodes of “Filing for Love” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Filing for Love,” “You Are My Fateful Love,” and “The Wonderfools.”

Plans to watch: “A Splendid Match” and “Reborn Rookie“