Park Eun Bin Transforms Into A Hotel CEO Who Can See Ghosts In New Drama “Spooky In Love”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has unveiled the first glimpse of Park Eun Bin in character!

“Spooky in Love” is an investigative occult romance drama about a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate, empathetic prosecutor who team up in a chaotic partnership. It is a remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound.”

Park Eun Bin plays Cheon Yeo Ri, the CEO of Rayna Hotel. Cheon Yeo Ri is a character with striking beauty, talent, and wealth. She is the only biological relative of the group chairman and holds a strong position in the succession battle.

However, Cheon Yeo Ri often keeps people at a distance despite being the center of attention. In business circles, she is known as the “reclusive princess.”

Cheon Yeo Ri chooses solitude because she has a secret: she can see ghosts and hear the stories of the dead. Anyone whose hand comes into contact with Cheon Yeo Ri also gains the ability to see spirits.

In the stills, Cheon Yeo Ri stands out with glamorous styling and a cold gaze. She is often seen wearing gloves and either crossing her arms or clasping her hands, keeping others at a distance.

Park Eun Bin is expected to portray Cheon Yeo Ri’s cold charisma and delicate emotions at the same time.

“Spooky in Love” is set to premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

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