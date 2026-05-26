Lee Sung Min, Kim Moo Yeol, Jin Ki Joo, And P.O Are Determined To Protect The Crumbling Education System In “Teach You A Lesson”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Teach You a Lesson” has unveiled new stills!

“Teach You a Lesson” is a series about the fictional Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB), a government task force created to restore teachers’ authority in an era of unruly students, demanding parents, and struggling schools. The series is directed by Hong Jong Chan of “Juvenile Justice” and written by Lee Nam Kyu of “Daily Dose of Sunshine.”

The newly released stills capture the Educational Rights Protection Bureau’s resolute determination as they deploy to different location—from high schools to elementary schools—to protect the crumbling education system.

Photos showing Na Hwa Jin (Kim Moo Yeol) conducting classes in an auditorium instead of a classroom, and Im Han Rim (Jin Ki Joo) and Bong Geun Dae (P.O) infiltrating schools by posing as students, highlight the Educational Rights Protection Bureau’s unconventional methods of education.

The bureau members’ efforts to solve problems in their own distinct ways will deliver different kinds of entertainment to viewers. Viewers can also look forward to the delightful chemistry and perfect teamwork of the Educational Rights Protection Bureau team.

More stills capture Choi Gang Seok (Lee Sung Min) and Na Hwa Jin listening carefully to victims’ voices and offering warm concern and heartfelt words.

“Teach You a Lesson” is set to premiere on June 5.

While you wait, watch Kim Moo Yeol in his film “The Old Woman with the Knife” on Viki below:

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And watch Jin Ki Joo in “Undercover High School” below:

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