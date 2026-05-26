Lee Jae Wook And Shin Ye Eun Dish On Their Upcoming Drama “Doctor On The Edge,” On-Screen Chemistry, And More

The two leads of the upcoming ENA drama “Doctor on the Edge” recently participated in a photo shoot with ELLE Korea.

“Doctor on the Edge” will tell the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

In an interview conducted after the shoot, the two spoke about their on-screen chemistry. Lee Jae Wook shared, “’Doctor on the Edge’ will likely be my final project in my twenties. Above all, it was especially meaningful and enjoyable to film it with my same-age friend, actress Ye Eun.”

On the drama, he remarked, “The word ‘healing’ appears often in the work, but it is not only doctors who can heal others. We heal and are healed through one another in every aspect of life. It’s a heartwarming drama that conveys that message.”

Shin Ye Eun shared, “I was drawn to the way the character Yook Ha Ri views the world with such beauty.” She continued, “There were so many funny moments on set that it was hard to hold back my laughter. Through portraying the big and small events that unfolded, as well as the characters gradually healing their bodies and minds and growing, I realized that while everyone is different, deep down, we all long for happiness.”

When asked what impression the project left on them, Lee Jae Wook said, “I cried a lot while filming this work. Every time that happened, I felt, ‘Ah, I really do love this project.’ It’s a work that made me cherish and love myself more during the filming process, so it will stay in my heart for a long time.”

Shin Ye Eun shared, “At first, I was nervous and anxious about filming, but once I actually stepped onto the set and let myself become immersed in the moment, I felt like I truly became Yook Ha Ri. I want to continue being an actor who blends into the set naturally and sincerely in the future.”

Speaking about working together, Lee Jae Wook shared, “I was really lucky that Ye Eun perfectly embodies the character of Ha Ri. We filmed in a remote location, and I’m grateful that she quietly endured even the difficult moments.”

Shin Ye Eun added, “It felt like Lee Jae Wook already knew everything about me. He is such a considerate person. I’m grateful he made me feel, at every moment, that we were moving in the same direction.”

Lee Jae Wook and Shin Ye Eun’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the June issue of ELLE Korea. “Doctor on the Edge” will premiere on June 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki below:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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