IVE’s Agency Shares Update On Criminal Complaints Filed Against Malicious Posters
IVE’s agency STARSHIP Entertainment has provided a second update on its ongoing criminal complaints and legal action against malicious posters targeting the group.
On May 26, STARSHIP Entertainment detailed the identified accounts involved in spreading malicious content targeting IVE across various online platforms and emphasized that it will continue to pursue both civil and criminal action against any confirmed cases of malicious conduct in accordance with applicable laws and legal procedures, with no settlements or leniency.
The agency’s full statement is as follows:
Hello, this is STARSHIP Entertainment.
We are continuing to take strong legal action against individuals who create and distribute malicious content targeting our artist IVE (AN YUJIN, GAEUL, REI, JANG WONYOUNG, LIZ, and LEESEO). This includes defamation, the spread of false information, sexual harassment, personal attacks, insults, invasion of privacy, and other forms of malicious and defamatory behavior. Such acts are clearly unlawful and cannot be justified under any circumstances. We once again emphasize that there will be no leniency or settlements in these cases, and we will hold all identified offenders fully accountable under the law.
In this case as well, based on fan reports and our own ongoing monitoring efforts, we have collected and thoroughly reviewed a large volume of malicious posts and accounts across multiple online platforms. As a result, we have filed criminal complaints and are proceeding with legal action against the following identified accounts (partially masked below):
– DC Inside: 과속라, Ido*, 소극왕웨 and 65 others
– X (formerly Twitter): Haju_i*****, Hajako****** and 14 others
– YouTube: Coldanaly*******-2 and 5 others
– Facebook: Nan P**, Whatever******er and 2 others
– Naver Blog: 루미나코 and 3 others
– Instagram: Greenam and 4 others
In addition, we are actively monitoring other online communities and platforms to protect all artists under our company. We will continue to pursue both civil and criminal action against any confirmed cases of malicious conduct in accordance with applicable laws and legal procedures. Please be advised that deleting posts, changing account information, switching accounts to private, or deactivating accounts does not exempt individuals from legal responsibility. All relevant evidence has already been secured and will be fully utilized throughout ongoing investigations and legal proceedings. STARSHIP Entertainment remains firmly committed to protecting the rights, reputation, and dignity of our artists under a strict zero-tolerance policy.
We sincerely appreciate the continued support and active reporting from fans, which greatly help us protect our artists. If you come across malicious posts or related evidence, please report them to the email address below. All submissions will be carefully reviewed and may be forwarded to the appropriate investigative authorities. All reports will be handled with strict confidentiality.
Report email: starship_ent@daum.net
Thank you.