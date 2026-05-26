IVE’s Agency Shares Update On Criminal Complaints Filed Against Malicious Posters

IVE’s agency STARSHIP Entertainment has provided a second update on its ongoing criminal complaints and legal action against malicious posters targeting the group.

On May 26, STARSHIP Entertainment detailed the identified accounts involved in spreading malicious content targeting IVE across various online platforms and emphasized that it will continue to pursue both civil and criminal action against any confirmed cases of malicious conduct in accordance with applicable laws and legal procedures, with no settlements or leniency.

The agency’s full statement is as follows: