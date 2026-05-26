Park Hae Soo, Lee Hee Joon, And Kwak Sun Young Share Final Thoughts Ahead Of 'The Scarecrow' Finale

Park Hae Soo, Lee Hee Joon, and Kwak Sun Young have shared their closing remarks ahead of the finale of “The Scarecrow.”

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Ahead of the drama’s highly anticipated finale, the production team released new stills along with farewell comments from the cast.

Park Hae Soo, who led the drama as Kang Tae Joo, shared, “I heard many reactions saying the drama was difficult or frightening to watch. In the first half especially, I was constantly asked, ‘So who’s the culprit?’ and that made me realize just how immersed viewers were in the story. Later on, many people told me they felt angry and heartbroken alongside the characters.” He added, “Personally, the phrase I heard most often on the streets was ‘Kang Tae Joo, fighting!’ I’m simply grateful.”

Lee Hee Joon, who played Kang Tae Joo’s opposing force Cha Si Young, remarked, “Because the subject matter is heavy and the story itself isn’t lighthearted, I never expected it to receive this much love. That’s why I’m even more thankful.”

Kwak Sun Young, who portrayed Seo Ji Won, a key ally to Kang Tae Joo, said, “The comment I heard most often was that it was terrifying yet incredibly gripping. I also noticed that the criticism, which was initially directed only at the killer, eventually expanded toward those who mishandled the investigation back then. I’m truly grateful so many viewers showed interest in this drama.”

As the drama was inspired by the real-life Lee Chun Jae serial murder case, the actors approached the project with a heightened sense of responsibility. Ahead of the finale, they also shared key points viewers should look forward to in the final episode.

Lee Hee Joon, who played a prosecutor attempting to cover up the truth behind the serial murders, teased, “As Cha Si Young becomes a member of the National Assembly, he has more to protect—and more to lose. Please pay attention to the choice he makes when faced with the truth. In particular, the emotions in the final courtroom scene will be an important point to watch.”

Kwak Sun Young, who played a reporter in the 1980s timeline, commented, “Unlike the past, when the media was controlled by outside forces, Seo Ji Won is relatively freer in the drama’s present-day setting of 2019. Please look forward to how she reveals what happened in Gangseong to the world, how her friendship with Kang Tae Joo continues, and how the remaining characters move forward with their lives.”

Lastly, Park Hae Soo reflected, “Meeting the character Kang Tae Joo gave me many experiences both within the story and as an actor. At times it felt frustrating, but it was also incredibly desperate and heartfelt. I’m grateful to viewers who empathized with and deeply cared about the story, and I hope this drama can offer even a small measure of comfort to the victims and their bereaved families.”

The finale of “The Scarecrow” airs on May 26 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up with the drama on Viki below:

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