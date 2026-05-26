Watch: ZEROBASEONE's Moves Are Sharp And Synchronized In New 'TOP 5' Dance Practice Videos

ZEROBASEONE has shared a closer look at the smooth choreography for their first comeback as a five-member group!

On May 26, the “BOYS PLANET” group released the “Moving version” of their dance practice video for “TOP 5,” their first comeback track after reorganizing as a five-member group.

ZEROBASEONE also previously released a “Fix version” of the video, which offers a full view of the five members’ synchronized dance moves and formations throughout the song, while the new version includes close-up shots that capture the members’ facial expressions.

Check out both of ZEROBASEONE’s dance practice videos for “TOP 5” below!

Watch ZEROBASEONE on “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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Or watch the group’s variety show “CAMP ZEROBASEONE” below:

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