MBC True-Crime Show Apologizes For Mistakenly Using Stray Kids' Hyunjin's Photo

MBC’s “Hidden Eye” has apologized for mistakenly using Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s photo during a past broadcast.

Back in December of last year, the true-crime commentary show mistakenly used a baby photo of Hyunjin instead of a childhood photo of a murder victim.

During a segment introducing a female murder victim who was killed in 2024 at the age of 16, “Hidden Eye” featured photos of the victim during her lifetime—and mistakenly inserted a photo of Hyunjin as a baby.

This error was belatedly discovered by a fan months after the broadcast, leading to fans demanding a correction from the “Hidden Eye” production team.

The show’s production team subsequently responded by apologizing to Hyunjin, fans, and viewers, explaining that they had found the baby photo of Hyunjin on the victim’s phone and mistaken it for a photo of the victim.

The “Hidden Eye” production team stated, “While producing the episode, we used photos saved on the phone that was used by the victim while she was still alive. During this process, we misidentified a childhood photo of Stray Kids’ Hyunjin as a photo of the victim and mistakenly used it.”

“As soon as we learned the truth, we set the episode and YouTube clip in question to private,” they continued. “We also plan to either edit [the episode] or make it private on replay services, including OTT platforms, as soon as possible.”

The production team added, “We will be even more rigorous in our verification and review of materials in the future, and we will take extra caution to ensure that this kind of incident does not reoccur.”

Source (1)