xikers Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'ROUTE ZERO : The ORA'

xikers has hit a career high with their latest comeback!

Last week, the KQ Entertainment boy group made their comeback with the new mini album “ROUTE ZERO : The ORA” and its hard-hitting title track “OKay” on May 19.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that xikers achieved their highest first-week sales yet with the mini album. In the first week of its release (May 19 to May 25), “ROUTE ZERO : The ORA” sold a total of 364,152 copies, breaking xikers’ previous first-week sales record of 327,734 (set by their last mini album “HOUSE OF TRICKY : WRECKING THE HOUSE” in 2025).

Congratulations to xikers!