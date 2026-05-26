Watch: Lee Jun Young And Son Hyun Joo Swap Souls After A Car Accident In 'Reborn Rookie' Preview

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming first episode!

“Reborn Rookie” tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

The newly released preview of the drama’s premiere begins by introducing Hwang Jun Hyun, a promising soccer player who is about to make it big. With success right around the corner, Hwang Jun Hyun happily tells his grandmother during a video call that all her suffering is over. However, his dreams of a better life for his grandmother are immediately dashed when he unexpectedly gets hit by a car.

Believing Kang Yong Ho to be responsible for the accident that injured him, Hwang Jun Hyun tearfully declares, “Because of you, my soccer career is over.” With the chairman being accused of a hit-and-run, protesters swarm the Choi Sung Group building and label Kang Yong Ho a criminal.

While Kang Yong Ho’s youngest daughter Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung) asks disbelievingly whether it’s true that her father is responsible for the hit-and-run, his eldest daughter Kang Jae Gyeong (Jeon Hye Jin) and eldest son Kang Jae Seong (Jin Goo) hold a press conference together with Hwang Jun Hyun. Kang Jae Seong points out that all of the evidence points to their father being the culprit, while the ruthless Kang Jae Gyeong remarks, “This is our only opportunity to get our father to step down through legal means.”

After learning what they’re up to, an infuriated Kang Yong Ho yells at his children, “How dare you try to frame your father as a criminal?” He then tosses Hwang Jun Hyun a blank check and arrogantly offers, “If you want to write 10 billion won [approximately $6.63 million], write 10 billion won. I myself am curious to see how much you want.” Hwang Jun Hyun retorts, “And what if I refuse? What if I insist on fighting until the end and destroying Choi Sung? What will you do then?”

However, just as the conflict between the two men seems to be reaching its climax, things take a supernatural turn when an accidental headbutt leads to them swapping souls. After waking up in the young Hwang Jun Hyun’s body, Kang Yong Ho lets out a scream of horror being before cornered by his own daughter, who restrains him and demands, “Who are you?” Unable to voice his thoughts out loud, he silently thinks to himself, “I’m your father!”

Check out the full preview below!

“Reborn Rookie” premieres on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch more teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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