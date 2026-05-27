Ahn Hyo Seop And Chae Won Bin Support Each Other Through Struggles In “Sold Out On You”

Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin look after each other in “Sold Out on You”!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Spoilers

Matthew Lee has been especially attentive to Dam Ye Jin, who has struggled with severe insomnia and side effects from sleeping pills. He has helped her reduce her sleep medication to one dose per day and goes on regular jogs with her, which helped her move away from a life focused only on work.

Now, Matthew Lee suddenly shifts into workaholic mode. He returns to cosmetic development research to create a new cream that can make up for the recent “Good Morning Cream” incident and works late into the night. In one still, Matthew Lee sits at a desk covered with documents and stares intently at his laptop with focus.

Watching him closely, Dam Ye Jin soon takes action. With Matthew Lee’s help, she decides to try overcoming her insomnia by stopping her sleeping pills and goes to sleep at the same time as him. Matthew Lee is also expected to use a special method to help her rest better.

Another still shows the two moving to the bed. However, the romantic moment is brief. They end up lying side by side, staring at the ceiling, teasing what is happening.

In this unexpectedly calm and wholesome moment, attention turns to whether Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin’s mutual healing project will succeed.

Episode 10 of “Sold Out on You” airs on May 27 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Chae Won Bin in “TWENTY-TWENTY” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)