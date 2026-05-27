Jun Ji Hyun, Koo Kyo Hwan, Ji Chang Wook, And More Show Intense Emotions In “Colony” Close-Up Posters

The film “Colony” has unveiled new character posters!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” tells the story of survivors trapped in a building that has been blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms.

The posters show each character’s intense expressions and gaze. Kwon Se Jung (Jun Ji Hyun) appears determined to survive to the end with the other survivors and escape the building. As the poster line states, “Those people… seem to be evolving,” Kwon Se Jung quickly assesses situations and acts faster than anyone else.

Seo Young Cheol (Koo Kyo Hwan)’s gaze, filled with his own convictions, aligns with his line, “The birth of a new human race. We are pushing humanity to the next stage.”

Another poster shows Choi Hyun Seok (Ji Chang Wook) with a shocked expression and the line, “What is this, are they copying us right now?” His sense of urgency is shown as he struggles to survive with his older sister.

The poster for Gong Seol Hee (Shin Hyun Been) shows a steady gaze that conveys trust. As the line “The important thing is to prevent the spread of the infection” suggests, her firm resolve remains steady amid chaos.

Choi Hyun Hee (Kim Shin Rok)’s poster shows a character who steels herself in an unbelievable reality. The line, “Where is the control room that can access all CCTV footage?” points to her efforts to keep moving forward even in extreme situations.

Finally, Han Kyu Seong (Go Soo)’s poster, featuring the line “I can do it. I’ll bring them back,” reflects strong determination and highlights his human side as he refuses to give up on others.

“Colony” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star”:

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