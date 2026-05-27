Nam Woo Hyun, Park Eun Hye, And Han Jae Suk Face Different Stakes In New Film “The Guardian” Posters

Upcoming film “The Guardian” has unveiled new posters!

“The Guardian” tells the story of Do Joon (Nam Woo Hyun), a young man who once dreamed of becoming a national taekwondo athlete, as he fights against the clock to rescue his mother Mi Jin (Park Eun Hye) after she is kidnapped by the Philippines’ largest criminal organization.

The poster of Park Do Joon includes the line, “I will find her, no matter what,” signaling his determination to save his mother. He searches across Manila, Philippines, for any trace of her and is slowly pulled into a dangerous criminal underworld. Even while wearing a casual hoodie, his sharp eyes suggest the urgency of an ordinary young man taking on a large criminal organization.

Kim Mi Jin, who is pointing a gun, conveys a tense mood. Once a successful Korean businesswoman in the Philippines, Mi Jin is kidnapped after falling into a trap set by a criminal group, but she shows a strong will to survive until the end. Her line, “Don’t touch my Do Joon,” reflects a mother’s instinct to protect her son even in danger.

Cha Dong Chul (Han Jae Suk)’s cold, calculating appearance is highlighted by the line, “You owe me,” which reveals his ruthless nature. Cha Dong Chul leads a major Korean criminal organization in the Philippines and is known for lending large sums of money to people, then trapping them in situations they cannot escape. He is at the center of all the events, using Kim Mi Jin to pull Park Do Joon into criminal activity.

“The Guardian” is set to hit theaters on June 17.

In the meantime, watch Nam Woo Hyun in “Hi! School – Love On”:

Watch Now

Source (1)