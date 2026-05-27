Lee Jun Young, Lee Ju Myoung, Jeon Hye Jin, And Jin Goo Describe Their Fun Family Chemistry On Set Of 'Reborn Rookie'

“Reborn Rookie” has teased the strong chemistry between its cast members!

“Reborn Rookie” tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere on May 30, Lee Jun Young (Hwang Jun Hyun), Lee Ju Myoung (Kang Bang Geul), Jeon Hye Jin (Kang Jae Gyeong), and Jin Goo (Kang Jae Seong), who are connected through the Choi Sung family in the drama, shared stories from the set and praised their teamwork.

Lee Jun Young, who plays soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun—a character who forms an unusual relationship with the Choi Sung family after becoming possessed by chairman Kang Yong Ho’s soul—looked back on filming fondly, saying, “Every moment was so enjoyable. It was honestly difficult to hold back laughter because the set was so fun.” He added, “If I get the chance, I’d love to work with the ‘Reborn Rookie’ family again. It was an honor and a joy to be together.”

Lee Ju Myoung, who plays Kang Bang Geul, the hidden youngest daughter of Chairman Kang Yong Ho, will portray a fierce rivalry with her older sister Kang Jae Gyeong (Jeon Hye Jin) and older brother Kang Jae Seong (Jin Goo), while also showcasing “colleague chemistry” with Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young). She shared, “It was an honor to work with such senior actors. The atmosphere on set and our acting chemistry were both so great that I worked even harder because I didn’t want to become a burden.”

Jeon Hye Jin, who plays Kang Jae Gyeong, the eldest daughter of Chairman Kang Yong Ho and someone with an intense desire to take over Choi Sung Group, warmly described the cast as “a really wonderful ‘Chairman Kang’ team.” She added, “Before the soul swap happened, Son Hyun Joo—who plays my father—would even tape cue cards to himself whenever there were difficult lines.” She also revealed with a laugh, “Lee Jun Young and I had many emotionally intense confrontations in the drama, but off-camera we actually struggled to hold back our laughter.”

Lastly, Jin Goo, who plays eldest son Kang Jae Seong—a man who naturally sees himself as the heir to Choi Sung Group under the principle of eldest-son succession—shared, “Filming with Lee Jun Young and Lee Ju Myoung always gave me fresh energy. Since we mostly filmed funny scenes together, working with them was always enjoyable.” He continued, “I also had a lot of fun back-and-forth chemistry with Jeon Hye Jin and Son Hyun Joo on set. Thanks to them, filming was fun and memorable throughout.”

“Reborn Rookie” premieres on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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