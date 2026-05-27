Lee Jae Wook And Shin Ye Eun Go On Home Visits Together In “Doctor On The Edge”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Doctor on the Edge” has released new stills featuring Lee Jae Wook and Shin Ye Eun!

“Doctor on the Edge” will tell the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

The newly released stills depict the encounter between Do Ji Eui and Yook Ha Ri, who plays a key role in his nightmarish island assignment. Because he has trauma related to the sea and islands, being on a boat feels like hell to him. His tightly shut eyes convey both fear and exhaustion, as though he is struggling to suppress the nausea and terror welling up inside him.

Do Ji Eui’s forced composure is broken by Yook Ha Ri, a university hospital nurse who has returned to Pyeondong harboring a secret. One image shows Yook Ha Ri standing dangerously on a railing with a sorrowful expression, while another shows Do Ji Eui urgently trying to stop her, creating a tense atmosphere.

Another still shows Do Ji Eui waking up in a hospital, heightening curiosity about what exactly happened to him.

The photos also capture the two heading out on a home visit together as a public health doctor and nurse at the Pyeondong Health Center. However, their expressions as they look at the patient are far from cheerful. Do Ji Eui’s face is filled with both anger and concern, while Yook Ha Ri’s expression reveals sadness and emotional turmoil. Attention is focused on who the patient they encounter might be, as well as the stories behind the secrets and wounds both characters carry.

The production team shared, “The first week will depict Do Ji Eui’s struggle to adapt to Pyeondong Island. Please look forward to what kind of first incident will happen to Do Ji Eui, who must be cautious of the events, people, and even love on the island, as well as how his relationship with Yook Ha Ri, whom he encounters during his difficult adjustment period, will unfold.”

“Doctor on the Edge” will premiere on June 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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