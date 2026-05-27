Watch: Son Hyun Joo Becomes A Rookie Employee At His Own Company After Soul Swap With Lee Jun Young In “Reborn Rookie” Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Reborn Rookie” has shared a highlight teaser!

“Reborn Rookie” tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

The newly released highlight video teases the unpredictable life story of 72-year-old Choi Sung Group Chairman Kang Yong Ho, who wakes up inside the body of 27-year-old soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun. Hwang Jun Hyun, a soccer player on the verge of joining the first division team Choi Sung FC, is devastated after being hit by Kang Yong Ho’s speeding car and receiving the crushing diagnosis that his soccer career may be over.

Afterward, Hwang Jun Hyun visits Chairman Kang Yong Ho but becomes furious at Kang Yong Ho’s attitude when he casually offers him a blank check as compensation for the accident. Burning with anger, Hwang Jun Hyun vows revenge against Choi Sung Group. On the other hand, Kang Yong Ho coldly responds, “Do you think my Choi Sung would collapse that easily? Because of someone like you?” without even batting an eye.

However, a sudden headbutting accident entangles the two bitter enemies in an unexpected twist of fate. Kang Yong Ho wakes up in Hwang Jun Hyun’s body, embarking on an unexpected second chance at life, while his own body—now presumably housing Kang Yong Ho’s soul—falls into a coma.

Waking up in an unfamiliar body and environment, Kang Yong Ho is immediately met with even greater turmoil. News articles begin identifying Chairman Kang Yong Ho as the hit-and-run culprit responsible for Hwang Jun Hyun’s accident, while his daughter Kang Jae Gyeong (Jeon Hye Jin) and son Kang Jae Seong (Jin Goo)—the true culprits behind the accident—readily acknowledge the accusations as if they had been waiting for the opportunity. Kang Yong Ho, who had treated Hwang Jun Hyun harshly in an attempt to cover up his children’s wrongdoing, cannot hide his rage at this unexpected betrayal.

Chaos soon erupts within the Choi Sung family due to the absence of Chairman Kang Yong Ho. The bold moves of Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung), the youngest daughter who joins Choi Sung Group as an intern while hiding the fact that she is Kang Yong Ho’s daughter, and the fierce rivalry between the eldest daughter Kang Jae Gyeong, who openly declares, “Choi Sung belongs to me,” and the eldest son Kang Jae Seong, who insists that as the eldest son he must inherit Choi Sung Group, foreshadow a fierce and heated succession battle.

Adding to the tension, Kang Yong Ho, now living in Hwang Jun Hyun’s body, joins Choi Sung Group as an intern to teach his traitorous children a harsh lesson. His words, “I’ll set everything right,” hint at a satisfying counterattack.

Watch the teaser below!



“Reborn Rookie” premieres on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch more teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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