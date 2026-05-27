Choi Dae Hoon Is A Former Secret Agent Running Neighborhood Taekwondo Studio In 'Agent Kim Reactivated'

“Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled the first stills of Choi Dae Hoon in character!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action-revenge drama that follows Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), an ordinary father who becomes the world’s most dangerous man in order to save his beloved daughter.

Choi Dae Hoon stars as Sung Han Soo, a former national taekwondo gold medalist and secret agent who now runs a neighborhood taekwondo studio.

In the newly released photos, Sung Han Soo appears in a white taekwondo uniform, warmly guiding his young students with a gentle expression. In sharp contrast, another image hanging inside the studio captures his glory days as a celebrated athlete, proudly waving the Korean flag after winning a gold medal.

Once hailed as an “exceptional talent” for his overwhelming skills, Sung Han Soo becomes entangled with Manager Kim, awakening the martial artist instincts that had long been buried within him.

Sharing his thoughts on the drama, Choi Dae Hoon said, “I’m incredibly excited and grateful to finally share this drama with viewers after having such an enjoyable filming experience.”

Describing his character with the playful phrase “sharp, prickly, and soft-hearted all at once,” the actor hinted at Sung Han Soo’s layered charm and dynamic personality.

He added, “All of the staff and actors have worked incredibly hard for this moment, so rather than worry, I will look forward to it with excitement. Please give lots of love and support to ‘Agent Kim Reactivated.’”

The production team also expressed strong confidence in the actor’s performance, stating, “Choi Dae Hoon has an exceptional ability to fully embody his characters. In this drama, he will leave a powerful impression through everything from intense action scenes to perfectly timed comedy. Please look forward to his transformation into a martial artist father hiding a secret.”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” will premiere on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Choi Dae Hoon in “The Good Detective 2” on Viki:

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