Ahn Hyo Seop Faces Angry Protesters As Past Scandal Resurfaces In 'Sold Out On You'

Ahn Hyo Seop will find himself facing a devastating crisis in “Sold Out on You.”

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Spoilers

The upcoming episode will center on the resurfacing of the infamous “Good Morning Cream incident,” a scandal that once shook the beauty industry and continues to haunt Matthew Lee.

Matthew Lee previously endured a painful downfall after the cream he developed became embroiled in controversy. After years of wandering and self-reflection, he eventually decided to start developing cosmetics again in Deokpung Village, determined to restore his reputation by creating a cream that anyone could safely use.

While many have been rooting for the former “genius researcher” and his fresh start, the upcoming episode will see a massive backlash come crashing down on him once again.

Newly released stills preview an intense confrontation as victims of the Good Morning Cream incident personally track Matthew Lee down and angrily protest against him. Covered head to toe in cream believed to have been thrown by the victims, Matthew Lee lowers his head in despair, his shaken gaze revealing the deep guilt and emotional scars he still carries from the past.

The residents of Deokpung Village—who have come to care for Matthew Lee like family—are also left devastated by the situation. Notably, Song Hak Daek (Go Doo Shim), who has treated him like her own son, and mushroom farm team leader Park Kwang Mo (Jo Bok Rae) are seen frozen in shock, raising curiosity about how the incident will affect the once-peaceful village.

Episode 11 of “Sold Out on You” airs on May 27 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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