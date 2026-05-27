Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun Share Awkward Helicopter Ride After Tense First Meeting In 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has unveiled a glimpse of Seo In Guk and Park Ji Hyun’s first encounter!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Seo In Guk plays Kang Si Woo, a strict perfectionist boss nicknamed the “3 NOs Man” because he never smiles (NO Smile), keeps people at a distance (NO People), and rarely apologizes (NO Sorry). Meanwhile, Park Ji Hyun stars as Cha Ji Yoon, a seventh-year employee suffering from burnout after years of repetitive office life and endless workloads.

The newly released stills capture the pair’s tense first encounter at a factory site. Hoping to lighten the heavy atmosphere, Cha Ji Yoon personally hands out drinks favored by the employees, showcasing her flexible and thoughtful approach to handling workplace situations.

Kang Si Woo, however, reacts coldly. Prioritizing rules and efficiency above all else, he appears unimpressed by Cha Ji Yoon’s methods, fixing her with an icy stare. Their starkly different approaches from the moment they meet raise anticipation for how their relationship will evolve.

Another set of stills shows the two unexpectedly riding together in a helicopter after leaving the factory site. While Cha Ji Yoon beams brightly as she looks out the window, Kang Si Woo casually hands her a black plastic bag with his usual indifferent expression.

With the two unexpectedly thrown together from the start, what kind of connection will develop between them?

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST, taking over the time slot currently occupied by “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.”

In the meantime, watch Seo In Guk in “Doom at Your Service” below:

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And watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki:

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