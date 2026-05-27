Watch: H//PE Princess Makes Emotional Debut With Hope-Filled “One day” MV

“Unpretty Rapstar : HIP POP Princess” debut group H//PE Princess has officially entered the K-pop scene!

On May 27 at 6 p.m. KST, H//PE Princess made their official debut with the release of their first mini album “17.7.”

Ahead of the album’s release, the group kicked off their Korean promotions on May 11 by pre-releasing the title track “Stolen (KR ver.)” as a digital single.

On May 27, the group released the music video for the album’s second track “One day.” Blending emotional melodies with the grand scale of stadium rock, the song captures the members’ radiant energy, strong bond, and limitless potential.

H//PE Princess is a seven-member global hip hop girl group formed through “Unpretty Rapstar : HIP POP Princess.” Their debut album “17.7”—named after the members’ average age—was produced by Gaeko of Dynamicduo. Meanwhile, “One day” was written, composed, and produced by Taka of ONE OK ROCK, making it a special collaboration between Taka, Gaeko, and the members themselves.

Watch the music video for “One day” below!