BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' Becomes 1st K-Pop Choreo Video Ever To Surpass 2 Billion Views

BLACKPINK has made YouTube history once again!

On May 27 at approximately 2:32 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s dance performance video for their mega-hit “How You Like That” surpassed 2 billion views on YouTube, becoming the first K-pop choreography video ever to reach the milestone on the platform.

The video also marks BLACKPINK’s third official YouTube upload to surpass 2 billion views, following the music videos for “DDU-DU DDU-DU” and “Kill This Love.”

Originally released on July 6, 2020, the “How You Like That” dance performance video reached the milestone in just over five years, 10 months, and 20 days.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Watch the iconic “How You Like That” dance performance video again below: