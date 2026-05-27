Keyveatz's Kang Yeseul To Perform Seated At Upcoming University Festivals Due To Health

Keyveatz’s Kang Yeseul will be temporarily performing seated due to health concerns.

On May 27, AOMG announced that Kang Yeseul had recently visited the hospital due to back pain. According to the agency, Kang Yeseul “is believed to have unknowingly strained a muscle during daily activities, which later developed into pain while continuing her scheduled performances.”

Because she has been “advised to minimize excessive movement for the time being,” Kang Yeseul will remain seated during Keyveatz’s upcoming university festival performances.

AOMG’s full English announcement is as follows:

Get well soon, Kang Yeseul!