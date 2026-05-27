Watch: Lee Jun Young Is Shocked By What He Sees In The Mirror In 'Reborn Rookie' Preview

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” has released a new preview of its premiere!

“Reborn Rookie” tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

A newly released clip from the drama’s first episode captures the moment when Kang Yong Ho first wakes up in Hwang Jun Hyun’s body. After coming to his senses in the hospital, he wanders over to a mirror and lets out a scream of horror when he sees Hwang Jun Hyun’s face instead of his own.

When a doctor approaches him, Hwang Jun Hyun (now actually Kang Yong Ho) asks him, “Who do I look like to you?” The doctor replies, “You look like Hwang Jun Hyun, of course,” leading him to shout in despair, “Why, why, why am I that guy?!” As the doctor attempts to check Hwang Jun Hyun’s physical condition, the clearly distressed patient goes on to ask, “Then where am I?”

Startled by this reaction, the doctor orders another CT scan of Hwang Jun Hyun’s brain. The frustrated Hwang Jun Hyun then asks what hospital they’re in before he takes off running down the hallway. As he makes a run for it, he’s surprised by how well his legs move now that he’s in the body of a young athlete.

Check out the new preview below!

“Reborn Rookie” premieres on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch more teasers for the drama with English subtitles below:

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