Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun Find Love At The Office In New Drama “See You At Work Tomorrow!” Poster

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Seo In Guk plays Kang Si Woo, a cold and calculating man nicknamed the “3 NOs Man” because he never smiles (NO Smile), keeps people at a distance (NO People), and rarely apologizes (NO Sorry). Park Ji Hyun stars as Cha Ji Yoon, a seventh-year assistant manager struggling with the harsh realities of life.

The poster highlights the pair’s on-screen chemistry. Kang Si Woo and Cha Ji Yoon stand close enough to feel each other’s breath. Kang Si Woo’s effortlessly chic profile pairs with Cha Ji Yoon’s fresh visuals as she gazes at him, completing a striking two-shot.

The tagline, “It was the first time… to have someone I didn’t want to lose,” hints at the subtle emotional changes between Kang Si Woo, who has closed off his heart to others, and Cha Ji Yoon, who has grown exhausted by everyday life.

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST, taking over the time slot currently occupied by “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.”

In the meantime, watch Seo In Guk in “Doom at Your Service” below:

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And watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki:

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