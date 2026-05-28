Yoon Kyung Ho Is Former Battlefield Legend Turned Devoted Dad In “Agent Kim Reactivated”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” has unveiled the first stills of Yoon Kyung Ho in character!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action-revenge drama that follows Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), an ordinary father who becomes the world’s most dangerous man in order to save his beloved daughter.

Yoon Kyung Ho plays Park Jin Chul, who was once known as the “God of the Battlefield” but now lives as the “God of Green Father.”

The stills show Park Jin Chul directing traffic in front of an elementary school crosswalk while wearing a Marine Corps veterans association combat uniform.

Park Jin Chul stands out with an unusual presence, energetically blowing a whistle and swinging safety batons in both hands.

Once known as a rock spirit-filled, licensed-to-kill legend on the battlefield, Park Jin Chul has now transformed into Da Bin’s father, living for his daughter. What kind of synergy will his character create with Manager Kim and Sung Han Soo (Choi Dae Hoon)?

Yoon Kyung Ho said, “I filmed passionately with Manager Kim and Sung Han Soo. I’m both excited and nervous about showing the results of our hard work. I think I will be able to show a new side of myself that is different from what I’ve shown before.”

He also expressed affection for the character, introducing him as “a passionate figure with a strong rock ’n’ roll spirit.”

He continued, “We worked hard to pack every scene with entertainment. I’m already looking forward to June, when we’ll heat up home audiences. To all the ahjussis (middle-aged men), fighting!”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” will premiere on June 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Yoon Kyung Ho in his currently airing drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:

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