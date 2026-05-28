Watch: Park Eun Bin Walks Through A Haunting Hallway In New Drama “Spooky In Love” Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has unveiled its first teaser video!

“Spooky in Love” is an investigative occult romance drama about a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate, empathetic prosecutor who team up in a chaotic partnership. It is a remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound.”

The teaser opens with Cheon Yeo Ri (Park Eun Bin) opening a tightly shut door and walking down a hallway. As Cheon Yeo Ri walks, shadowy unidentified hand silhouettes appear beyond the mansion’s windows in step with her footsteps, and even amid the eerie atmosphere, she moves forward without hesitation.

More importantly, as Cheon Yeo Ri enters the office, numerous shadows cling to the door. Unintelligible murmuring and knocking sounds grow increasingly intense, adding to the sense of fear.

However, the moment Cheon Yeo Ri puts on the gloves sitting on the desk, a powerful light illuminates the office, and the shadows disappear in an instant. The scene then shows Cheon Yeo Ri smiling with satisfaction, teasing the identity of the shadows that follow her.

Adding to the intrigue, Cheon Yeo Ri’s narration, “If you hold my hand, you will see it too. This chilling fate visible only to my eyes,” hints that whenever she touches something, it loses vitality and becomes cold and frozen.

Watch the full video below!

“Spooky in Love” is set to premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki:

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