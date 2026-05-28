Kwon Yul Is Unpredictable New Threat Pulling Strings Behind The Scenes In “Fifties Professionals”

“Fifties Professionals” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

Spoilers

Previously on “Fifties Professionals,” the truth about a passenger ship incident from 10 years ago, along with a search for a missing USB drive, unfolds. The episodes also depicted Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun), Bong Jae Soon (Oh Jung Se), and Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae)’s violent fight aboard the ship in the past to a present-day chase that shakes Yeongseon Island.

Notably, Kang Beom Ryong, the No. 2 figure of Hwasan Gang who had been lying dormant, made a powerful return by breaking through an iron door.

In the upcoming episode, Kwon Yul appears as Chairman Do, the sponsor and powerful financial backer of Han Kyung Wook (Kim Sang Kyung).

The stills show Chairman Do with an unusual sense of style. He wears a neat suit jacket paired with pajama pants, striking exaggerated poses and flashing a smile with unclear intent, revealing his character’s odd yet irritating charm.

In more stills, Chairman Do is seen face-to-face with Han Kyung Wook’s right-hand man Yoo In Gu (Hyun Bong Sik). Yoo In Gu appears caught off guard, staring at Chairman Do with a stiff expression, raising curiosity about what tense exchange may have taken place between the two.

Chairman Do is also shown overpowering others with a sly attitude. His constantly shifting expressions and moods suggest a dangerous mindset in which he treats people like pieces on a chessboard.

It remains to be seen what kind of cracks Chairman Do, as a key backer of Han Kyung Wook, will create in the balance of power on Yeongseon island, and how he may serve as a variable for Jung Ho Myung, Bong Jae Soon, and Kang Beom Ryong.

The next episode of “Fifties Professionals” airs on May 29 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes on Viki:

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